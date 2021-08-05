The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Man in northern Israel killed by gunshots fired from passing vehicle

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 5, 2021 01:00
A man in his 20s was fatally wounded by gunfire aimed at him from a passing scooter in the town of Arabah in the Lower Galilee on Tuesday evening.
He was evacuated from the scene in critical condition by a Magen David Adom medical team, and taken to Ziv Medical Center in Safed.
His death was pronounced shortly after his arrival in the hospital, according to KAN News.
