A man in his 30s was shot in his back on Monday evening at the gates of Har Keren IDF base in western Negev, near the Egyptian border, Israel Police said.

The man was dropped off near the entrance to the base by car, which then drove off. He was rushed via helicopter to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba in serious condition.

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story.