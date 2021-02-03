Mayors appeal to court: Allow food distribution during COVID-19 plight

This comes following despite an earlier court ruling it be halted, according to Globes.

The mayors of Jerusalem, Lod, Bat Yam and Acre, among others, turned to the Jerusalem District Court requesting it allow a NIS 700 mil food delivery operation to carry out as planned, KAN News reported.This comes following despite an earlier court ruling it be halted, according to Globes.

The financial hardships experienced by many families during the COVID-19 pandemic were cited as the reason of the unusual request.

The Interior Ministry selected Shufersal over the NGO Pitchon Lev to carry out the complex operation based on the chain claiming it has 1627 places it could offer food from compared to the 779 the NGO has. The NGO turned to court, claiming the data is false, which led to the court earlier deciding to halt the operation.

Another claim made by the NGO, that a commercial food chain should not profit during such a situation, was rejected by the court, Globes reported.