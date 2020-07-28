Memphis burger closes Jerusalem branch due to coronavirus losses

"Four months of coronavirus did their work and we are forced with great sadness to close our Jerusalem branch in the Mahane Yehuda shuk. The lockdown, drop in foreign tourism and internal tourism along with zero compensation from the government and the lack of knowledge of when this will all end, didn't leave us any other choice," wrote Melamed on Facebook.

"Almost three years we served our wonderful hamburgers and received a ton of appreciation and love from the community and now it is time to say goodbye. G-d willing better days than these will come. Elderly men and women will sit in Memphis [in] Jerusalem, holding a hamburger in their hands," added Melamed.

Memphis's branches in Tel Aviv and Petah Tikva will continue to operate.

The Memphis burger chain has decided to close its Jerusalem branch due to losses incurred during the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, chain owner Ori Melamed announced on Tuesday.