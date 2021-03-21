Michal Cotler-Wunsh not endorsing any party

Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, who is not running in Tuesday's election, announced on Tuesday that she would not endorse any of the parties running in the race.

Cotler-Wunsh, who was raised in Montreal, focused in the Knesset on helping immigrants to Israel from English-speaking countries, relations with the Diaspora and the international fight against anti-Semitism. She said she was not impressed by the agendas of the parties on those issues.

"I am not publicly endorsing any candidate or party due to the fact that none of them have exhibited or communicated consistent, transparent, and holistic vision and plans to address the issues and sound the voices I have been so honored to represent, and which I am committed to continue advancing,” Cotler-Wunsh said.