"There is no room for violent discourse neither from the left nor from the right," said Zohar. "Without mutual respect and cultured discourse, we will not get anywhere. If we have to fight from the opposition, we will do so with respect and pride, and we will soon return to the leadership of the state thanks to public support."

The statement additionally stressed that Zohar spoke out against violent discourse and threats against elected officials last Wednesday.

