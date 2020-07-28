Miki Zohar: Sanctions will be placed on MKs who went against coalition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 28, 2020 10:53
Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar warned that he would place punitive sanctions on MKs and ministers who recently went against coalition discipline on Tuesday.
The statement comes after Blue and White, Labor and Likud member Amir Ohana voted to approve a bill that would place legal penalties on psychologists who practice conversion therapy, despite the coalition's position being against the bill.
