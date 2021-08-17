MK Gilad Kariv hospitalized due to coronavirus

Labor MK Gilad Kariv was hospitalized on Monday night after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Kariv has been put on oxygen, but is feeling well.

Kariv thanked the medical staff and called on Israeli youth to get vaccinated.

The Labor MK tested positive for the coronavirus last week. An adviser for Kariv has also tested positive for the virus.

Kariv was one of five MKs who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past two weeks. The others are Joint List MK Ofer Cassif, Yesh Atid MK Inbal Bezek, and Religious Zionist MKs Simcha Rothman and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Most of the MKs have said they were surprised by the positive test and they had not experienced any deterioration in their health. But Kariv and Cassif have had more serious problems due to the virus.

Gilad Kariv (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Kariv said that people can pray for him, his Hebrew name is Rabbi Gilad ben Avital and Shlomo.

Late last year, Likud MK David Bitan was hospitalized for a number of weeks due to the coronavirus. Over 20 MKs have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some 8,646 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Monday, the highest daily number since February, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.