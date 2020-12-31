MK Izhar Shay won't run in 2021 election for Blue and White

"I thank Benny Gantz for inviting me to join him in the campaign, for the opportunity to be a minister in the Israeli government and represent the Israeli innovation and high-tech industry and for the right to be part of a Blue and White family," he said. "Despite our differences in opinion, I appreciate Benny, respect him very much and wish to the people of Israel that more people like him will lead us - with modesty, integrity, personal example and independent sacrifice, for the good of the state."

Blue and White MK Izhar Shay said Thursday that he does not intend to run with the Blue and White party in the upcoming election.