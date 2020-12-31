MK Izhar Shay won't run in 2021 election for Blue and White

"I thank Benny Gantz for inviting me to join him in the campaign, for the opportunity to be a minister in the Israeli government and represent the Israeli innovation and high-tech industry and for the right to be part of a Blue and White family," he said. "Despite our differences in opinion, I appreciate Benny, respect him very much and wish to the people of Israel that more people like him will lead us - with modesty, integrity, personal example and independent sacrifice, for the good of the state."