MK Moshe Gafni (UTP) was taken to Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak on Tuesday due to a heart illness, Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post reported.This report was denied by ultra-Orthodox public relations person Yerah Tuker who argued that the hospitalization was scheduled for a routine check-up and that the MK is meant to get a second shot of the COVID-19 vaccination. Gafni currently serves as the head of the Knesset Finance Committee.