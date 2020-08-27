MK Moshe Gafni hospitalized for 12 days, medical condition improving

Chairman of the Finance Committee (UTJ) Moshe Gafni has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks, after which his medical condition is improving.



Gafni was admitted to the hospital twelve days ago in order to undergo a medical procedure but has not left the hospital since, likely due to complications that appeared following the procedure he underwent.

The chairman's party members have been kept in the dark regarding his immediate medical condition. Their request to visit their hospitalized colleague was refused, supposedly due to coronavirus restrictions in medical facilities.

