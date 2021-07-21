Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine to be given to Israelis over age 18

Israelis over the age of 18 will soon be able to receive the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, The Jerusalem Post’s Hebrew sister publication Maariv reported.

Starting from next week, health funds will be able to place orders for the Moderna vaccine, which will then be made available to Israelis over the age of 18, starting from early August.

Teenagers aged 12-18 will continue to receive the Pfizer vaccine . Moderna has not yet received authorization for this cohort.

Israel currently has some 200,000 doses of Moderna. In the past, it used Moderna vaccines to inoculate some 180,000 Palestinian workers with permits to enter Israel.

Like Pfizer, the Moderna vaccine is also based on the mRNA technology, and it requires two shots. The shots have to be administered with an internal of 28 days, compare to the 21 days of the Pfizer vaccine.

Israel’s Pfizer supply is due to expire on July 31. However, a new shipment of about 100,000 doses is due to arrive on August 1.

To avoid vaccines to go to waste, some two weeks ago, the country signed a vaccine exchange deal with South Korea for 700,000 doses.