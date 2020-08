cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Police officers were called to the scene of a residential building in East Jerusalem where individuals reportedly threw Molotov cocktails towards the structure.Police forces have started scanning the area in an attempt to locate the individuals involved and have opened an investigation regarding the circumstances that led to the incident.