Mother, 13-year-old daughter in severe condition with coronavirus

A 13-year-old girl and her mother are hospitalized in critical condition at Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed.

The mother was admitted at the hospital just a day before her daughter earlier this week after each developed symptoms associated with the coronavirus. Following their arrival in the hospital, they were tested and after the tests came back positive, they were hospitalized at the hospital's coronavirus ward.

During their hospital stay, their vital signs deteriorated, leading to their severe state. Currently, however, neither the mother nor the daughter are intubated.