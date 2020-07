Community leaders will receive informative material in Arabic and will be responsible for distributing the material among residents.

New coronavirus hotels will be opened for coronavirus patients, with the Gran Park and Rainbow Hotel expected to be used. The municipality will also increase efforts to transfer more patients to coronavirus hotels from east Jerusalem.

Mobile coronavirus testing stations will be opened in Bet Hanina and Abu Tur in the coming days.

The Jerusalem Municipality announced new steps in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in east Jerusalem on Monday, including information campaigns and new coronavirus hotels.As large events continue to be held in east Jerusalem, representatives of community administrations will work with residents and event hall owners to inform them about the virus. If the situation worsens, enforcement will be considered.