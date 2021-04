Dadon's violent stabbing indicates that his actions were intentional, the indictment letter stated, as he cruelly continued to attack his cousin, ignoring his cries as well as those of an eyewitness.

The prosecution requested Dadon remain under custody until the end of the legal proceedings.

An indictment in the Be'er Sheva District Court was filed on Thursday against Maor Dadon, 28, for the murder of his cousin, who he allegedly stabbed over 120 times in their grandmother's house, reported Walla.