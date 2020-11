The committee also decided to extend the restrictions on Nazareth until Tuesday at 8 AM and on Isfiya until 8 AM on Saturday.

Neighborhoods 42 and 43 in Kuseife in the Negev and neighborhood 1 in Hura in the Negev and the town of Reineh in northern Israel will be considered coronavirus red zones starting at 5 PM on Thursday until 5 PM on Tuesday, the Ministerial Committee on Restricted Zones decided on Wednesday evening.