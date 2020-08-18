Netanyahu asks economic officials for more plans to stimulate economy

Netanyahu, who was briefed on recent economic developments, instructed officials to present additional plans to bring unemployed workers back into the workforce and to accelerate the economy, which took a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the economic developments, the continued support to the market and stimulating the economy with Finance Minister Israel Katz, Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron and other senior officials, according to a announcement by the Prime Minister's Office.