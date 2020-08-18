Netanyahu asks economic officials for more plans to stimulate economy

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 18, 2020 19:11
In a meeting held on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the economic developments, the continued support to the market and stimulating the economy with Finance Minister Israel Katz, Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron and other senior officials, according to a announcement by the Prime Minister's Office. 
Netanyahu, who was briefed on recent economic developments, instructed officials to present additional plans to bring unemployed workers back into the workforce and to accelerate the economy, which took a hit due to the coronavirus  pandemic.
