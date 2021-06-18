Netanyahu still plan to topple gov't while he prepares to leave Balfour

It is estimated that Netanyahu will relocate to his home in Caesarea for several months while his apartment in Jerusalem is fitted with security details. Additionally, Netanyahu's family has been packing up their belongings in the Prime Minister's residence in Balfour, their home for 12 years, for several days now. This process is expected to last a few weeks.It is estimated that Netanyahu will relocate to his home in Caesarea for several months while his apartment in Jerusalem is fitted with security details.

Opposition leader Netanyahu is working closely with current-former Speaker of the Knesset and Likud party member Yariv Levin on a plan to topple the Bennett-Lapid-led unity government, reports confirmed on Friday.There are daily conversations between the former-prime minister and party leaders of the opposition. In the upcoming days a dinner with all members of the opposition is expected to occur to discuss the next steps.