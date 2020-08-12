Netanyahu, Lapid blame each other for possibly going to elections

Following the Knesset vote on Wednesday that rejected a bill that would have prevented anyone indicted of serious crimes, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, from forming a government, Lapid said that the prime minister's speech was proof that he is preparing for elections and ignoring the people who have been harmed by his failure to handle the health and economic crises.When Netanyahu descended from the plenum to his office Kan News Knesset correspondent Yaara Shapira asked him if Israel will be going to elections."It's what Yair Lapid wants, and we will do everything to ensure that he will not get want he wants" Netanyahu said.In response to a follow-up question about whether he is working on a compromise on the state budget, Netanyahu said "all the time."