Netanyahu press conference not broadcast live on TV after Labor appeal

A press conference in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday evening was not broadcast live on any of the three major Israeli television networks after a preemptive appeal by Labor Party leader MK Merav Michaeli.

The appeal was sent to the networks in order to prevent election propaganda from being broadcast, to make sure that the news channels could focus only on relevant news, and have "at least 10 minutes" to edit out political messaging.

The conference was broadcast live on Netanyahu's Facebook page and Youtube channel and only later covered on national news outlets.