"I'm currently in between meetings in the coronavirus cabinet," he continued. "The discussions are serious. The situation is bad, we're seeing a steep increase in morbidity rates."

"We need to reach decisions, hard decisions. But as prime minister, I'm obligated to protect your lives, and everyone must understand that this is a life-threatening situation.

"That's why there's no other choice. We're going to make hard decisions and save lives. With your cooperation," Netanyahu concluded.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation on Wednesday via video and stressed the challenging situation that the nation finds itself in, while noting that difficult decisions will need to be made.