Netanyahu's request for personal funding angers Likud members

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 25, 2021 08:07
At a Likud party meeting yesterday, Netanyahu's request that the party pay for expenses at his private home on Rehavia was met with criticism by the Likud secretariat. 
They also expressed criticism at some of his appointments within the party, as well as at his request that the party pay the salary of his advisors.
The criticism comes as the Likud faces a budget deficit of tens of millions of shekel.
"We are being sold delusions of a quick return to power," a source from the party said.
The party responded: "The Likud acts according to the law and regulations, as is accepted in other parties."
Ugandan Olympic team member arriving in Tokyo had Delta COVID-19 variant
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 06:38 AM
New Zealand plans stronger hate speech laws in response to Christchurch
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 04:13 AM
Election Day should be a 'day off,' US President Joe Biden says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 12:49 AM
Pfizer halts distribution of anti-smoking drug after finding carcinogen
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 12:18 AM
US State Dept OK's possible sale of F-16s, missiles to Philippines
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2021 11:47 PM
WHO estimates COVID-19 boosters needed yearly for most vulnerable
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2021 09:30 PM
Ashkelon residents asked to get tested after coronavirus found in sewage
Five children injured in explosion in Mitzpe Ramon in Israel's South
Pelosi announces new committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2021 07:07 PM
Indigenous Canadians find 751 unmarked graves at residential school
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2021 07:05 PM
Oxford researchers develop blood test predictor of vaccine efficacy
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2021 06:03 PM
Twenty-eight killed in northern Afghan province as fighting intensifies
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2021 05:17 PM
Second fire breaks out in moshav near Ben-Gurion Airport
Coronavirus cabinet to meet at Prime Minister's office on Sunday
Coronavirus in Israel: Six IDF members test positive for COVID
