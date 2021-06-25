Netanyahu's request for personal funding angers Likud members

At a Likud party meeting yesterday, Netanyahu's request that the party pay for expenses at his private home on Rehavia was met with criticism by the Likud secretariat.They also expressed criticism at some of his appointments within the party, as well as at his request that the party pay the salary of his advisors.The criticism comes as the Likud faces a budget deficit of tens of millions of shekel."We are being sold delusions of a quick return to power," a source from the party said.The party responded: "The Likud acts according to the law and regulations, as is accepted in other parties."