North Korea: Congress will convene for the first time since 2016

The North Korean congress is expected to convene in January for the first time since 2016, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported."North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un will lead the meeting, which will deal with economic and political goals," KCNA reported. The eighth congressional session in total comes against the backdrop of the transfer of the presidency in the US, which Pyongyang has not yet addressed, Ynet reported. At the last meeting about five years ago, Kim announced that he would not use nuclear weapons unless state sovereignty was violated by others, according to Ynet.