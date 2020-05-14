'Norwegian law’ presented to the coalition in Knesset

The so-called "Norwegian law" was presented to the Knesset on Thursday evening to the parties that compose the coalition government, a press release on behalf of the Knesset reported.



The law ensures that when ministers resign, they are replaced by members of their own party.



The law will enable ministers to resign without fearing that their position will be given to someone from another party, which was a concern as Likud head, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has entered a prime ministerial rotation with and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.