The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Odeh warns of intifada, Liberman asks 'why aren’t you in Ramallah?'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 21, 2020 16:01
Joint List leader Ayman Odeh addressed possible outcomes to Israel annexing a portion of the West Bank on Thursday and warned that, should Israel do so, an intifada is only a matter of time, Ynet reported.  
 
“It will come,” he warned, “it is a natural response to any [sort of] occupation.”  
 
He added that polls show half among the Israelis support a two-state solution based on Israel returning to the pre-1967 borders. He claimed to “represent these people, the Palestinians, and Israelis who seek peace.”  
 
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman tweeted in response that the only thing that’s insane is that Odeh is a member of the Knesset and not sitting in Ramallah.  
 
Under the US President Donald Trump’s "Deal of the Century" Israel will be able to annex a portion of the West Bank, mainly Jewish towns present there, in exchange for agreeing to the formation of a Palestinian state on roughly 70% of the remaining land.  
Meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz starts
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/21/2020 04:10 PM
Galilee Medical Center shuts down coronavirus unit
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 03:30 PM
PM Johnson will not face criminal probe over links to US businesswoman
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 02:36 PM
Gantz and Shin Bet head meet for first time at Kirya
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 01:05 PM
Iran says 10,000 of its health workers infected with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 12:48 PM
Russian, Turkish foreign ministers back Libya ceasefire in call
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 12:21 PM
Kindergarten teacher tests positive for COVID-19, 50 kids in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 10:20 AM
Egyptian Minister congratulates Minister Steinitz on retaining position
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 10:03 AM
EasyJet to restart flights in June with passengers and crew in masks
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 10:00 AM
China says US's Pompeo 'blackmailing' Hong Kong government
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 07:28 AM
Five people injured in building fire in Beersheba
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 06:41 AM
21-year-old man hospitalized with stab wounds
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 01:23 AM
Coronavirus: Global cases surpass 5 million, South American cases rising
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 01:23 AM
Due to coronavirus, Finance Ministry demanding shortened summer vacation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/21/2020 01:18 AM
Venezuelan military to escort Iranian oil tankers
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/21/2020 12:36 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by