Odeh warns of intifada, Liberman asks 'why aren’t you in Ramallah?'

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh addressed possible outcomes to Israel annexing a portion of the West Bank on Thursday and warned that, should Israel do so, an intifada is only a matter of time, Ynet reported.



“It will come,” he warned, “it is a natural response to any [sort of] occupation.”



He added that polls show half among the Israelis support a two-state solution based on Israel returning to the pre-1967 borders. He claimed to “represent these people, the Palestinians, and Israelis who seek peace.”



Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman tweeted in response that the only thing that’s insane is that Odeh is a member of the Knesset and not sitting in Ramallah.



Under the US President Donald Trump’s "Deal of the Century" Israel will be able to annex a portion of the West Bank, mainly Jewish towns present there, in exchange for agreeing to the formation of a Palestinian state on roughly 70% of the remaining land.

