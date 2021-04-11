One casualty in car explosion in Holon, police investigating - report

One individual was killed in a car explosion in Holon on Sunday, police reported. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics pronounced the unidentified victim's death on the scene. Police has raised the possibility of a targeted attack caused by an explosive device that was attached to the vehicle.Officers on the scene are scanning the area for any evidence that may point to that direction. "When arriving to the scene we noticed in the middle of the road the vehicle that completely fell apart from the explosion and was on fire," MDA paramedic Guy Salman said, noting that other vehicles in the area were also damaged. "Police and fire services on the scene worked tirelessly to put out the fire," MDA paramedic Elior Yosef added. "The victim was lying on the road while suffering from serious injuries all over his body. We were forced to pronounce his death on the scene."
