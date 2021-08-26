Following the deadly bombing attacks in Kabul airport, the UK Foreign Office Advisory recommended immediate removal from the area.

"If you are in the area of the (Kabul) airport, move away to a safe location immediately and await further advice," the Foreign Office said Thursday at approximately 10 p.m. "The security situation in Afghanistan remains extremely volatile. There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack."

CENTCOM Cheif McKenzie joined the warning and said that the threats against the Kabul airport remain "extremely active" in a statement Thusday evening, adding that threats of car bombs is currently high.