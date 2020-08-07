Over 1.2 million still without power on US East Coast from Isaias

That is down from over 1.8 million early Thursday. In total, the storm knocked out service to more than 4.3 million customers from North Carolina to Quebec after crashing into the North Carolina coast Monday night. The storms remnants were last seen in Quebec on Wednesday.

Isaias was the earliest ninth storm of the Atlantic season. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday boosted its prediction on the number of named tropical storms this year, saying there could be up to 16 more for a total of 25. The current record for named tropical storms in a season is 27 in 2005, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

More than 1.2 million homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts were still without power early Friday after Hurricane Isaias crashed up the US East Coast earlier this week, according to local electric companies.