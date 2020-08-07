The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Over 1.2 million still without power on US East Coast from Isaias

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 7, 2020 15:37
 More than 1.2 million homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts were still without power early Friday after Hurricane Isaias crashed up the US East Coast earlier this week, according to local electric companies.
That is down from over 1.8 million early Thursday. In total, the storm knocked out service to more than 4.3 million customers from North Carolina to Quebec after crashing into the North Carolina coast Monday night. The storms remnants were last seen in Quebec on Wednesday.
Isaias was the earliest ninth storm of the Atlantic season. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday boosted its prediction on the number of named tropical storms this year, saying there could be up to 16 more for a total of 25. The current record for named tropical storms in a season is 27 in 2005, according to the US National Hurricane Center.
Several Kinneret beaches closed down due to overcrowding
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/07/2020 03:19 PM
IDF: Drone infiltrated Israel in Mt.Hermon area during night, shot down
Power outage in New York, Con Edison investigating
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 01:23 PM
India's Serum Institute to partner with Gates Foundation to make COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 12:40 PM
Defense Ministry director-general Amir Eshel in coronavirus quarantine
Coronavirus in Israel: 106 people on ventilators Friday morning
Rocket sirens in northern Israel false alarm - IDF
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 06:41 AM
Remand for daycare workers held in custody over abuse extended 5 days
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/07/2020 06:31 AM
China reports 37 new COVID-19 cases in mainland, same as day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 05:44 AM
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 03:51 AM
US CDC reports 4,802,491 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 03:45 AM
US lifts global health coronavirus travel advisory
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 03:43 AM
Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 50,000 mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 03:36 AM
Africa's cases of COVID-19 top 1 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 03:35 AM
