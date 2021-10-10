Pakistan's 'father of nuclear program' dies of cancer

Abdul Qadeer Khan, a Pakistani nuclear physicist and engineer who is known to have spearheaded the country's nuclear program has died on Sunday, Pakistani media reported.

Khan died of cancer at the age of 85. Hospitalized since September, Khan reportedly complained that Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan did not ask him about his health, according to Pakistani news site Dawn.

Khan, who innovated and improved designs of centrifuges, secretly leaked centrifuge knowledge to Iran.

He also confessed in 2004 of transferring Pakistani technology to Iran, North Korea and Libya, as well as running a nuclear proliferation ring.