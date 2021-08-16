Palestinian disguised as IDF soldier caught in West Bank

A Palestinian terrorist disguised as an IDF soldier was caught carrying a hunting shotgun, knives and pepper gas near settlements in the West Bank on Monday afternoon.

The terrorist was spotted by local residents walking along Highway 60 between the settlements of Eli and Ma'ale Levona.

Uniform and weapons caught on Palestinian disguised as IDF soldier found near West Bank settlement (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The residents called the emergency hotline for the Binyamin region which reported the sighting of the terrorist to the IDF. Soldiers who arrived at the scene captured the terrorist and found the weapons and ammunition he was carrying.

The terrorist was armed with a hunting shotgun and pepper spray. He was also carrying multiple melee weapons, including a switchblade, cleaver, and screwdriver.

"The residents' vigilance prevented a severe attack," said Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council. "The residents who immediately called the Binyamin hotline acted correctly. In case of any security suspicion or security, do so and call 1208. Thank you to the IDF soldiers for the prompt action and to the members of the security department of the [regional] council. The combination of forces prevented a severe incident, thank God."

Social media users pointed out that the terrorist made a number of mistakes in his attempt to disguise himself as an IDF soldier, including wearing his beret on the wrong side, wearing shoes that weren't military and wearing both a bucket hat on his head while the beret was on his shoulder.