The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinian disguised as IDF soldier caught in West Bank

The Palestinian, dressed as an IDF soldier and carrying weapons, was spotted by local residents in the West Bank.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 16, 2021 16:28
Palestinian terrorist disguised as IDF soldier caught near West Bank settlements (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Palestinian terrorist disguised as IDF soldier caught near West Bank settlements
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A Palestinian terrorist disguised as an IDF soldier was caught carrying a hunting shotgun, knives and pepper gas near settlements in the West Bank on Monday afternoon.
The terrorist was spotted by local residents walking along Highway 60 between the settlements of Eli and Ma'ale Levona.
Uniform and weapons caught on Palestinian disguised as IDF soldier found near West Bank settlement (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Uniform and weapons caught on Palestinian disguised as IDF soldier found near West Bank settlement (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The residents called the emergency hotline for the Binyamin region which reported the sighting of the terrorist to the IDF. Soldiers who arrived at the scene captured the terrorist and found the weapons and ammunition he was carrying.
The terrorist was armed with a hunting shotgun and pepper spray. He was also carrying multiple melee weapons, including a switchblade, cleaver, and screwdriver.  
"The residents' vigilance prevented a severe attack," said Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council. "The residents who immediately called the Binyamin hotline acted correctly. In case of any security suspicion or security, do so and call 1208. Thank you to the IDF soldiers for the prompt action and to the members of the security department of the [regional] council. The combination of forces prevented a severe incident, thank God."
Social media users pointed out that the terrorist made a number of mistakes in his attempt to disguise himself as an IDF soldier, including wearing his beret on the wrong side, wearing shoes that weren't military and wearing both a bucket hat on his head while the beret was on his shoulder.


Tags IDF West Bank Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miri Regev using ethnicity for political career is dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by