Palestinian shot, killed after attempted IED attack - IDF

A Palestinian was killed while attempting to use an improvised explosive device concealed in a burning tire, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported early Thursday morning.





The incident reportedly took place on road 465 near Deir Abu Mashaal in the West Bank. According to the IDF, a cell was attempting to detonate the device placed in the burning tire.





One member of the cell was reportedly chased by the soldiers, being shot and critically injured. He was treated by an IDF medic, who ultimately pronounced him dead.





Two other cell members fled the scene and are currently being searched for by the forces, according to the spokesperson's unit.





According to the IDF, several similar incidents involving IEDs concealed in burning tires have taken place in the area.



This is a developing story.