Palestinian suspected of impersonating undercover cop, sexual assault

The suspect, said to be in his 40s, approached a 19-year-old soldier in Tiberias, identified himself as an undercover policeman and asked that he help him search for drugs.

The soldier told police he accompanied the man to a bathroom, where the assault took place.

The suspect fled the scene after stealing the soldier’s cellphone. Police apprehended him an hour later in Afula.

The suspect was in Israel illegally. He is being questioned by police to determine whether he was involved in similar cases in the past, Channel 12 reported.