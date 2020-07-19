The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Palestinian suspected of impersonating undercover cop, sexual assault

The suspect then fled the scene having stolen the man's cell phone, but was apprehended an hour later by police in Afula.

By ALEX WINSTON  
JULY 19, 2020 18:20
Tiberias Central Bus Station (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RAKOON)
Tiberias Central Bus Station
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RAKOON)
Police arrested a Palestinian resident of Jenin Sunday morning after he impersonated an undercover policeman and sexually assaulted an Israeli man, Channel 12 reported.
The suspect, said to be in his 40s, approached a 19-year-old soldier in Tiberias, identified himself as an undercover policeman and asked that he help him search for drugs.
The soldier told police he accompanied the man to a bathroom, where the assault took place.
The suspect fled the scene after stealing the soldier’s cellphone. Police apprehended him an hour later in Afula.
The suspect was in Israel illegally. He is being questioned by police to determine whether he was involved in similar cases in the past, Channel 12 reported.



Tags Jenin Tiberias sexual assault Palestinian
