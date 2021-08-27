Paralympics: Israel's Mark Malyar wins gold, sets world record

Israeli Paralympian Mark Malyar won gold and set a new world record at the 200-meter medley swimming at this year's games.

Malyar, a Haifa-born athlete with Cerebral Palsy, is an experienced swimmer, and took it up along with his twin brother as part of physical therapy.

Since then, he has seen considerable success competing, being named Athlete of the Year by the Israeli Paralympic Committee in 2017. He also won gold before in European and World Championships, including setting a world record in 400-meter freestyle swimming. However, this is the first time he has ever been in the Paralympics.

Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper congratulated Malyar on his victory and for "filling Israel with pride."

Yehuda Mormenstein, head of the Aleh Association that treats Israelis with disabilities, praised Malyar for "breaking the glass ceiling and giving hope to so many people and families who saw you resolutely overcome all challenges and break the world record."

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Swimming - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM7 Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 27, 2021. Mark Malyar of Israel celebrates after winning gold with Andrii Trusov of Ukraine. (credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)

President Isaac Herzog also called Malyar to congratulate him on his victory.

"Mark, this is so exciting. You are unstoppable. Both a gold medal and a Made-in-Israel world record! I wish you, your brother, and your special coach Yaakov Beininson more medals over the course of the games. Well done!"

Herzog said, adding he expects to see him and the rest of the Paralympians soon at the President's Residence.

