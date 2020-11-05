Pelosi says it's 'clear' that Biden has won, despite ongoing tally

"This afternoon, Joe Biden made it clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will have enough votes to win the Electoral College," wrote Pelosi in a Dear Colleague letter on Wednesday. "The American people have made their choice clear at the ballot box, and are sending Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House. Joe Biden’s election will be historic, propelled by the votes of a record-shattering 70 million Americans – the most votes ever received by a presidential ticket in American history."

Pelosi acknowledged that the election was "challenging," but added that the Democratic party had succeeded in keeping the majority in the House of Representatives. The speaker of the house stressed that Americans "must remain patient" while votes are tallied and races are called.

