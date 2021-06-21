People with work visas can now enter Israel without special permit

According to the statement, the exemption also applies for family members with multiple-entry long term B2 visas.
The B1 work visa is given to individuals who come to Israel to work and have therefore been granted permission to stay in Israel for a limited period of time, but longer than a tourist. Artists, journalists and other experts generally qualify for a B1 visa.
A B2 visa is a tourist visa for someone who plans to stay in Israel for only a short time.
Although the need to request special entry has been relieved, all Health Ministry travel requirements, such as taking a PCR test, are still in place for these travelers.