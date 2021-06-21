The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
People with work visas can now enter Israel without special permit

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 21, 2021 05:02
Effective immediately, individuals who hold B1 visas do not require special permission before entering Israel, the Government Press Office told journalists on Sunday.
 
According to the statement, the exemption also applies for family members with multiple-entry long term B2 visas.

The B1 work visa is given to individuals who come to Israel to work and have therefore been granted permission to stay in Israel for a limited period of time, but longer than a tourist. Artists, journalists and other experts generally qualify for a B1 visa. 
 
A B2 visa is a tourist visa for someone who plans to stay in Israel for only a short time.
 
Although the need to request special entry has been relieved, all Health Ministry travel requirements, such as taking a PCR test, are still in place for these travelers.
