Pfizer in talks with Brazil to supply COVID-19 vaccine by early 2021

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 01:32
RIO DE JANEIRO - The head of Pfizer Inc in Brazil said on Thursday the drugmaker is negotiating with the South American nation to supply its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.
"We are working strongly with the Brazilian government to try to fast-track the availability (of the vaccine) in Brazil as fast as possible," Carlos Murillo said during an online event.
In Brazil, some 3,100 people are participating in a late-stage clinical trial of the experimental vaccine Pfizer is developing with German partner BioNTech.
Pfizer earlier this week said initial data from its late-stage trials showed the vaccine to be more that 90% effective, putting it in the lead among major pharmaceutical companies racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine to help stop the pandemic that has claimed over 1.2 million lives globally.
