Police arrest second suspect for murder of 71-year-old lawyer

Police on Wednesday night arrested another suspect alleged to have been behind the murder of 71-year-old Nesher resident and lawyer Ephraim Arnon back in March.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but is reportedly 46-years-old. Police will ask the Acre Magistrate's Court to extend his detention.

The first suspect was arrested in May and an indictment was filed by the State Attorney's Office against the 63-year-old Nesher resident.

The 71-year-old attorney was stabbed to death on March 24, 2021 by two masked men, who shortly fled the scene.