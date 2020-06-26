Police arrest six in massive protest outside of PM’s home

Police arrested six people, among them a former high-ranking Israeli Air Force officer, during a protest held on Friday outside the official residency of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv, reported on Friday.



The protest included hundreds of people waving black flags and shouting against Netanyahu’s alleged corruption, demanding he resign.



The six were arrested for allegedly disrupting public order, among them was former IAF officer Amir Hesekl who was protesting at the site for two weeks. Heskel was one of the people behind the "Witnesses in Uniform” project.