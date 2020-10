The suspects, a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old, were allegedly involved in both incidents that took place on different occasions.

During the arrests, several people attempted to prevent the officers from making the arrests and caused damage to a police vehicle, police reported. Police forces arrested the suspects at their homes on Thursday morning.

Police arrested on Thursday two individuals suspected of attacking a soldier and crew members of a news channel in Beit Shemesh in the last few days.