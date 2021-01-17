Police disperse illegal celebrations at tent synagogue

Police dispersed a large crowd from a Hilula (also know as a yahrzeit - a Jewish commemoration ceremony) which was held in a makeshift tent synagogue in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem on Saturday night.

After receiving noise complaints from neighbors, police arrived at the scene to see large amounts of people leaving the tent, which was filled with tables set with food and beverages for dozens of people.

Fines were issued against the facility's owner and against a soundman who had been hired for the event for violating the Health Ministry's coronavirus restrictions.