The victim is a 55-year-old police volunteer. He was injured while providing assistance during police activity in the village. He was evacuated by a helicopter to the Rambam Medical Center.

Police forces were called to the scene and are currently pursuing the assailant who fled the scene.





This is a developing story.

A police volunteer was moderately wounded on Tuesday after being hit by a car in the Arab village of Daburiyya, according to Walla! News.