Pompeo extends well wishes to Jews for Yom Kippur

US Secratary of State Mike Pompeo extended well wishes to Jews on Yom Kippur via his Twitter account on Sunday.

The tweet was accompanied by a virtual card, signed by the US Department of State. "Wishing a blessed and sacred Yom Kippur to all the Jewish people. May your fast be easy and meaningful," he wrote. He added, "Gmar hatima tovah," which means, "may you be inscribed into the book of life for good."

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 27, 2020