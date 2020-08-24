Pompeo, Raab to meet in Jerusalem while on official visits

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will meet on Monday night in Jerusalem, The Jerusalem Post has confirmed.Both are currently visiting the State of Israel on official visits; Pompeo met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi earlier on Monday, where the recent UAE-Israel peace deal was discussed, while Raab plans to press the Israeli and Palestinian leaderships for renewed peace talks.