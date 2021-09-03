The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Pro-ISIS extremist attempts terror attack in New Zealand mall - report

The attacker was a Sri Lankan national known to New Zealand authorities, but was neutralized within 60 seconds of the attack starting.

By REUTERS, AARON REICH  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 09:00
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. The offshoot of al Qaeda which has captured swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria has declared itself an Islamic "Caliphate" and called on factions worldwide to pledge their allegiance, a st (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. The offshoot of al Qaeda which has captured swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria has declared itself an Islamic "Caliphate" and called on factions worldwide to pledge their allegiance, a st
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
A violent extremist reportedly attempted to carry out a terrorist attack at the LynnMall Shopping Centre in the New Lynn suburb of Auckland, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday morning.
The attacker was a Sri Lankan national known to New Zealand authorities, multiple agencies and Ardern herself, and was reportedly inspired by ISIS and supported the terrorist organization. However, he is believed to have been a "lone wolf" terrorist acting alone.
The terrorist was shot and killed by police within 60 seconds of the attack starting.
"It was hateful, it was wrong. It was carried out by an individual, not a faith," Ardern said of the perpetrator, who stabbed multiple people in the shopping center. "He alone carries the responsibility for these acts."
The perpetrator's identity has not been released to the press. However, Ardern confirmed at a press conference that he had arrived in the country in 2011 and has been a person of national security interest 2016, though the reason why has yet to be disclosed. However, when asked why someone on a terrorist watchlist was allowed into the community, Ardren explained that he was heavily monitored because legally, they couldn't imprison him, NewsHub reported. 
A video posted on social media showed shoppers in the New Lynn supermarket shortly after the attacker struck.
"There's someone here with a knife ... he's got a knife," a woman can heard saying. "Somebody got stabbed."
A guard asked people to leave the shopping mall shortly before about six shots rang out.
Witnesses told reporters outside the mall they had seen several people lying on the floor with stab wounds. Other said they heard gunshots as they ran out of the supermarket.
Videos posted online earlier showed panicked shoppers running out of the mall and looking for cover.
A total of six people were injured during the attack, three of whom are in critical condition, one in serious condition and another two in moderate condition, according to local CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand, citing emergency services.
"The matter is now in the hands of the police and we'll continue to provide them with our full assistance," the shopping center wrote on Facebook. "LynnMall is now closed and we will update once we know more."
Taking to Twitter, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff wrote that his thoughts are with the victims.
" Please stay safe and look out for one another," he tweeted. "Police will provide more information as soon as it is available."
Ardern said that the security level in the country will remain at medium level.
New Zealand has been on alert for attacks since a white supremacist gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in the city of Christchurch on March 15, 2019.
In May, four people were stabbed in a supermarket in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island.
This is a developing story.


Tags Terrorism new zealand ISIS Terror Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by