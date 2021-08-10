The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Prosecutor's statement filed against Tel Aviv rape case suspect

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 10, 2021 11:05
A prosecutor's statement will be submitted to a Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday against the Tel Aviv resident suspected of breaking into an apartment and raping the female tenant last month.
The police opened an investigation against the suspect two weeks ago, after receiving a report that he had broken into the apartment and then brutally assaulted and raped the woman who lived there.
Evidence was gathered from surrounding security cameras, and forensic samples were tested by investigators.
The suspected will remain in police custody until the end of the legal proceedings.
