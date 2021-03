According to the indictment, the man, who has been under a court order since 2019 due to sex offences and is not allowed to be near minors, reportedly offered rides on his horse to a number of children, and committed indecent acts on them as he took them for rides on the horse.

An indictment was issued against a 36-year-old resident of Ra'anana for six counts of indecent acts against minors between the ages of 3 and 12, the State Attorney announced Sunday.