Rabbi Kanievsky: Yeshivas must be allowed to open safely

"It is forbidden to take things lightly and rush the students into isolation, not for individuals and especially not for many," warned Kanievsky, as such a measure could "lead to the cancellation of the bet midrash (study hall) G-d forbid."

"It is the duty of the heads of the yeshivas to allow the study in the yeshivas in a way that is not dangerous," stressed Kanievsky.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a leader in the haredi community, stated on Tuesday that study in yeshivas should be allowed, despite the coronavirus outbreak, according to Walla! news.