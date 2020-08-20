Rivlin addresses Israel's youth in an open letter following Eilat rape

President Reuven Rivlin addressed on Thursday the rape of a 16 year-old in Eilat last week in a Facebook post that he called "an open letter to Israel's youth.""I don't have the words to express the horrors being reported on the gang rape that took place in Eilat," Rivlin wrote. "These are crazy days lacking any kind of normalcy. When we lose our boundaries, and the thought [of that] is satisfying. That's what freedom is all about, we mistakenly conclude. But trust me, some of our biggest challenges start when we lose control and give up boundaries," Rivlin added."Sexual assault, rape and sexual violence are stains that cannot be removed. These are incidents of a complete loss of boundaries that can't be forgiven, and they ruin us a society. As a people."