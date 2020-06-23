Rivlin on Abramovich: No reporter should need security for working

President Reuven Rivlin spoke out against the assault on N12 reporter, Amnon Abramovich, which took place on Tuesday evening. Rivlin tweeted that "no reporter should be required to have security while he is doing his job." Abramovich was covering a protest held by Right wing supporters near the Tel Aviv Museum of Art when he was assaulted by the crowd and required help from the police to extract himself. The attackers told him: "Go home, hater of Israel, liar" and "get out of here you pile of garbage."
In a video released, which was tweeted by Kan News, Abramovich can be seen walking calmly with several police officers behind him, pushing back would-be attackers and warning protesters to keep their distance. Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, also condemned the attack and tweeted that "it is allowed to voice different views, but it is absolutely forbidden to threaten reporters." Gantz later said that a free media is "a corner stone." of a democracy. Abramovich once suffered terrible burns when he served in the IDF's Armored Corps during the Yom Kipur War, where he served as a tank driver. He was officially recognized as a war hero for his actions.He is an experienced television reporter who worked alongside former IDF Spokesperson Oded Ben Ami and others well-known individuals. Early in June, the Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that in any "normally working country" journalists such as Channel 13 reporter Raviv Drucker would be "sent to prison."
